Shooting at Del Mar racetrack does not stop Ice Cube concert

SAN DIEGO - A San Diego Sheriff’s Office deputy opened fire Sunday night, shooting a suspect at the Del Mar Racetrack before an Ice Cube concert, officials said.
The shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. during the 10th and final race of the day, the San Diego Tribune reported. The sheriff’s office has not released details on what led to the shooting.
"There's gunfire at the track. There's gunfire at the track,” announcers could be heard saying during the TVG broadcast, KNSD reported.
Update 3:05 a.m. EDT Sept. 3: The suspect fired several shots when he was told he could not buy a ticket to the sold-out concert, authorities said.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man had gone to a ticket window around 6:40 p.m, hoping to buy a ticket to the concert. He became upset when he was told none were available, the Union-Tribune reported.
“An argument ensued and nearby deputies responded,” according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office. “The man pulled out a silver plated semi-automatic handgun and fired several shots into a crowded area. Deputies engaged and returned fire.”
Original report: By 8:30 p.m., the rap concert had already begun, the Union-Tribune reported.
A video posted to Twitter appears to show two deputies surrounding a man holding a handgun in the air, KSWB reported. A man’s voice is heard yelling “Drop it!” twice and before noises that sound like four gunshots are heard, the television station reported. The man then falls to the ground.
The situation has been contained. The concert is moving forward as planned.— Del Mar Racetrack (@DelMarRacing) September 3, 2018
The person who was shot was taken to a hospital, KSWB reported. Their condition is unknown.
