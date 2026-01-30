Atlanta VA patient who died tested positive for Legionella

ATLANTA — The Atlanta VA Health Care System said a veteran patient tested positive for the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease.

In a letter sent to staff Thursday, officials said the person who died was an immunocompromised inpatient who had developed symptoms of pneumonia.

Testing revealed he was positive for Legionella.

Atlanta VA said samplings of the patient’s room and a nearby ice machine were done. They also stated that routine tests of the water system are performed, and tests were negative for the last two years on the seventh floor where the patient received treatment.

Other patients on the floor were relocated, and the affected area was cleaned and disinfected. There are no active cases of Legionella at the facility, the Atlanta VA said.

The National Infectious Disease Surveillance Program and the National Director of Healthcare Engineering are being consulted.

