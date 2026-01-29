Widespread snowfall expected across north Georgia this weekend

ATLANTA — We are looking toward the weekend, when snow starts to fall across north Georgia.

Snow showers and flurries to the north start to move into northern Georgia overnight Friday and early Saturday.

Severe Weather Team 2 tracks the latest snow forecast LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

Snow will move into parts of metro Atlanta on Saturday morning before expanding south as we head toward midday.

We will have widespread and likely accumulating snow, even a few inches, to the east. Back toward the west it will likely taper off fairly quickly, and it comes to an end Saturday evening.

It will not be the typical wet, heavy snow we often get, the kind that’s more dense and good for snowballs. That type of snow can be high impact, causing slushy and icy conditions.

In this case, it will be dry and fluffy – the kind of powdery snow that’s good for skiing and can be blown by wind across roads.

It can have a higher snowfall total because it’s so cold, so a little bit of moisture can still have a significant amount of snow.

An early look at snowfall amounts – Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz expects a half inch to an inch for the western part of the metro and west Georgia.

Some parts of the metro area east of Georgia 400 and I-75 approximately, could have 1-2 inches, while parts of the far east metro and further east could see 3–4-inch snowfall totals.

