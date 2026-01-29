Winter storm watch expands to metro Atlanta, accumulating snow likely

A winter storm watch has been expanded to include more metro Atlanta counties.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says this will be a snow event, not a freezing rain event like last weekend.

The winter storm watch is in effect from Friday night through Sunday morning in the following counties in the Channel 2 Action News viewing area:

Banks, Barrow, Butts, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fannin, Forsyth, Fulton, Gilmer, Greene, Gwinnett, Habersham, Hall, Henry, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Pickens, Putnam, Rabun, Rockdale, Towns, Union, Walton, and White.

The watch is also for northeast counties along the Georgia-South Carolina state line, including Elbert, Franklin, Hart and Stephens.

WHAT IS A WINTER STORM WATCH?

A Winter Storm Watch means conditions are favorable for a significant winter storm. A winter storm watch is typically used 12-48 hours before winter precipitation begins to fall.

As we get closer to the event, it’s not about the forecast changing, but rather the timing of the event is changing.

SNOW AMOUNTS

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says 1-3 inches of snow is expected Saturday in the watch area. Some spots in far east and northeast Georgia may even have higher totals.

In the metro area, Nitz says some accumulating snow is expected, more east, and less west. Early estimates are around 1-2 inches in the eastern metro, 1 inch or less in the western suburbs. This may need to be adjusted as we get closer to Saturday.

For west Georgia, the chance for significant accumulation is low, but some passing flurries or light snow showers are possible.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says this will be a dry snow, which is unusual for north Georgia. It will not take much liquid to create accumulating snow with the very cold temperatures.

Everyone will feel the coldest air of the season this weekend.

TIMING

Timing for Friday-Sunday The latest forecast as of Thursday, Jan. 29

EXTREME COLD WATCH

Along with the chance of snow over parts of our area, we’re all going to feel the coldest air of the season this weekend.

There’s an extreme cold watch for Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon with wind chills in many spots well below zero.

There will also be a long-duration freeze in many areas Saturday through Monday morning -- protect the three P’s: people, pets, and pipes.

A large part of the country is experiencing winter weather and with winter weather comes its own set of problems.

Water expands when it freezes and can create pressure on whatever the water is in, such as pipes, making them break, according to the American Red Cross.

Pipes that freeze most commonly are exposed to the cold, water supply pipes in unheated interior areas and run against exterior walls or have no insulation.

How to unfreeze or thaw frozen pipes:

First, you will want to open the faucet of the pipe because flowing water can help the ice melt faster, according to Home Depot.

Exposed pipes: You will want to heat the source, which you can do with a heating pad, hair dryer, heated and damp towels or a space heater.

Enclosed pipes: Turn the heat on in your house.

It is not recommended to use extreme heat or open flames to thaw a pipe, Home Depot said.

How to repair a burst pipe, according to Lowe’s:

Step 1: Turn off the power nearby.

Step 2: Turn off the water.

Step 3: Turn off the hot water.

Step 4: Drain the water.

Step 5: Make temporary repairs.

Step 6: Reach out to a professional for assistance.

How to prevent frozen pipes:

Before a storm or the colder months, look for any cracks or openings and seal them.

Use a weather strip and caulk around basement windows or crawl space doors, according to Lowe’s.

Make sure to insulate your house to keep it warm during the cold months.

Use pipe wrap insulation to cover unprotected pipes, Lowe’s suggests. You can also install pipe heat cables.

Install storm windows or replace old windows.

