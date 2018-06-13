SEE IT: Raccoon climbs to top of 25-story skyscraper

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A raccoon's captivating climb up the side of a 25-story Minnesota high-rise appeared to come to a happy ending early Wednesday when the fuzzy daredevil reached the top of the building.
IT MADE IT TO THE ROOF #MPRRACCOON pic.twitter.com/bTs2GZVOka— Ketan Joshi (@KetanJ0) June 13, 2018
According to Minnesota Public Radio, the raccoon's harrowing journey began after it got stuck on a ledge of St. Paul's Town Square building. After maintenance workers tried to rescue the frightened critter, it ran to the roof, fled to the neighboring UBS Tower and started climbing.
This poor raccoon apparently got itself stranded on a ledge of the Town Square office building in downtown St. Paul, likely on an errant mission to raid pigeon nests on the skyway over 7th Street. It's been there for two days now, without food or water. @mprnews pic.twitter.com/fVI5pmdCWq— Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018
The #mprraccoon has rescued itself. Sort of. Now it's climbing the skyscraper next door. pic.twitter.com/YD8jalkrrM— Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018
The raccoon slowly made its way up the building Tuesday, taking occasional nap breaks on ledges. It eventually reached the 23rd floor, reported MPR's Tim Nelson, who documented the animal's trek with the now-trending hashtag #mprraccoon.
He is on the ledge on our floor. He seems to be doing well. We’ve been told that the building has live traps on the roof and are trying to get him to go up there. We all just have to keep our fingers crossed.. #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/HY1PkuFKz0— Paige Donnelly law (@donnelly_law) June 12, 2018
The #mprraccoon is doing a little grooming now that he's a social media star. You know, on a 23rd floor window ledge. @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/pGcwh7OJ6L— Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018
Late Tuesday, the raccoon began to descend the building, taking a breather at a 17th-floor ledge. But it shifted course again early Wednesday, climbing until it reached the roof about 3:30 a.m. EDT.
I can hardly stand this anymore. 17th floor. #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/CkhMlVyEqY— Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 13, 2018
Although many concerned onlookers had called for help, city officials said saving the animal could be risky for rescuers and the raccoon, which could get scared and fall, according to the Pioneer Press. Instead, animal control workers placed a food trap on the roof, a city Department of Safety & Inspections spokeswoman told the newspaper.
Another challenge: Employees who work at UBS Tower said the building's windows do not open, the Pioneer Press reported.
