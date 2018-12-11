0 Mom mourns 4 children, ages 2 to 8, killed in crash: 'They were my everything'

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. - A South Carolina mother is devastated after her four young children were killed in a weekend crash.

>> On WSOCTV.com: Driver charged in South Carolina crash that killed 4 siblings

A gofundme online fundraiser is underway for a Travelers Rest mother whose four children have died following a single vehicle crash in Greenville. https://t.co/OitYOjKBLg — The Greenville News (@GreenvilleNews) December 10, 2018

According to the Greenville News and The Associated Press, Amez Yaron Jamison Jr., 4; Robbiana Evans, 6; and Jamire Halley, 8, died early Friday after the van they were riding in crashed on state Highway 253 in Taylors, authorities said. Their brother, Ar'mani Jamison, 2, died Sunday evening at a nearby hospital.

The children's mother, Jacqueline Brown of Travelers Rest, told the Greenville News that she’s “incomplete now without them.”

TRENDING STORIES:

“They were my everything – my heart, my blood, my breath, my motivation,” she said Monday. “They helped me get through everything I needed to get through.”

Brown said the van's driver, Arnez Yaron Jamison, 27, of Greenville, is her boyfriend and the father of two of the children. He is facing four counts of felony DUI resulting in death, among other charges, WSPA reported. He also suffered a broken leg in the crash, according to the Greenville News.

UPDATE - SCHP has charged the driver after the crash that has now killed 4 children in Greenville County. 27-year-old Arnez Yaron Jamison has been charged with 3 counts of felony DUI, driving under suspension and child endangerment.

READ MORE: https://t.co/ejcoUkKEcb pic.twitter.com/M7u2l0b3xV — WSPA 7News (@WSPA7) December 10, 2018

The elder Jamison is taking the loss "just as hard as I am," Brown said.

As Brown plans the children's funerals – one set for Saturday in Greenville and another next week in New Jersey – friends and co-workers are raising money for her with a GoFundMe campaign. By early Tuesday, supporters had donated more than $42,000.

“I’ve just got to move forward, be strong,” Brown told the Greenville News. “I’ve been through a lot. It’s going to take a lifetime to heal, but I’m going to make it. I still have to do it for them.”

Read more here.

SAD UPDATE: A 4th child has died after a crash early Friday morning in Greenville County. https://t.co/P2ZCp3p7OH — WSPA 7News (@WSPA7) December 10, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.