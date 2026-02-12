Metro Atlanta woman admits to throwing coffee on McDonald’s worker

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Cobb County woman could spend months in jail after pleading guilty to an assault case that happened last year.

According to court documents, Cashara Brown, 49, of Marietta, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of assault and battery on Monday.

The plea stems from an incident that happened in November 2025, at the McDonald’s on Dixie Highway in Buena Vista Township, Mich.

ABC-affiliate ABC12 reports Brown, who was visiting family in the Saginaw area when the incident occurred, was upset with the speed of service provided at the McDonald’s and was requesting a refund.

The Buena Vista Police Department posted a video captured by another customer that showed Brown flinging hot coffee on the manager, who screamed as the scalding liquid hit her.

WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised.

The manager did not report any injuries from the incident, according to ABC12.

Brown is scheduled to be sentenced in March. She faces a maximum sentence of up to 93 days in jail and a $500 fine.

