0 Michelle Obama announces 'Becoming' 10-city book tour

Michelle Obama is going on a 10-city tour in support of her new memoir, “Becoming.”

The Root reported that the former first lady announced the news in posts on her social media channels, including a video on Facebook.

“It’s a big day for me because I am finished with my book,” Obama said. “My memoir, called ‘Becoming,’ is coming out on Nov. 13 and I can’t wait to share it with the world. Over this time that I’ve been out of the White House, I’ve had time to think and reflect for the first time in a long time. I’ve spent some time really thinking about the people and stories and experiences that have shaped me and helped me become the person I am today.”

Describing the book as “candidly honest,” Obama admitted she is afraid but also excited to share her story with the world.

As part of sharing her story, Obama is kicking off her tour in her hometown of Chicago on Nov. 13. The tour will include conversations with friends and family members, Obama said.

This cover image released by Crown shows "Becoming," by Michelle Obama, available on Nov. 13. Crown via AP

The tour, touted as “an intimate conversation with Michelle Obama,” will be held in arenas to account for the high demand. Tickets go on sale to the public Sept. 21 on Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. local time. Ticketmaster presale starts Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can register for the Verified Fan presale until Sept. 18 at 10 p.m. Pacific time. Those who register will get a text message with a code to buy presale tickets.

The dates for the “BECOMING: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama” book tour are below. More information is at BecomingMichelleObama.com.

Nov. 13: Chicago at the United Center

Nov. 15: Los Angeles at the Forum

Nov. 17: Washington at the Capital One Arena

Nov. 24: Boston at TD Garden

Nov. 29: Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center

Dec. 1: New York at Barclays Center

Dec. 11: Detroit at Little Caesar’s Arena

Dec. 13: Denver at Pepsi Center Arena

Dec. 14: San Jose, California, at SAP Center

Dec. 17: Dallas at American Airlines Center

