Mega Millions winner claims $1.5 billion prize

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The winner of the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot has finally claimed his prize.
The Oct. 23 prize was the largest jackpot payout to a single winner in U.S. history, South Carolina lottery officials said in a statement Monday.
The winner, who has decided to remain anonymous, chose a one-time payment of $877,784,124, lottery officials said.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 'The devastation is incredible' - Tornadoes kill 23 in Alabama, damage homes in Ga.
- PHOTOS: Widespread damage in Talbot County after tornado rips through
- Driver films avalanche crashing down Colorado mountainside
The winning ticket was sold at a KC Mart in Simpsonville, South Carolina.
The winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.
“We are delighted that the winner is a South Carolinian and has come forward to claim this remarkable prize,” Hogan Brown, the lottery commission’s executive director, said in a statement. “We offer sincere congratulations and are very happy that one of our South Carolina retailers, KC Mart in Simpsonville, will receive $50,000 for selling the claimed winning ticket. The State of South Carolina will benefit from $61 million that will be collected in income taxes from the winner. We respect the winner’s decision to remain anonymous, and we will honor the winner’s wishes.”
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}