Man wins $1M lottery jackpot using lucky fortune cookie numbers

WARREN COUNTY, N.J. - A Pennsylvania man has a lucky cookie to thank for winning a $1 million prize.
Ronnie Martin makes a regular stop at US Gas in Warren County, New Jersey, as part of his work commute, the New Jersey Lottery said. On July 24, Martin stopped there and bought three Mega Millions tickets, using numbers that he found on a fortune cookie slip years before. He likes the numbers and routinely plays them, the New Jersey Lottery said.
He returned to the store the next day, where he discovered that he had won a $1 million jackpot.
Martin and his wife will use the money to pay off their mortgage and bills, with the remaining amount going to their savings, the New Jersey Lottery said in its news release.
