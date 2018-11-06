  • Man dies 8 years after swallowing snail on dare

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    SYDNEY, Australia - An Australian man died Friday surrounded by family and friends eight years after swallowing a garden snail on a dare from his friends at a backyard party.

    Student athlete and rugby player Sam Ballard, 28, who was 19 when he ate the snail in 2010, was paralyzed after he was infected with rat lungworm, a rare parasitic infection linked to the snail, according to the Independent.

    Ballard fell into a coma for 420 days after developing a type of meningitis, which most people recover from, but he didn’t, suffering a severe brain infection instead, Sky News reported.

    He was left paralyzed from the waist down and confined to a wheelchair.

    He died after years of medical complications.

