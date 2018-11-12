Looters dressed as U.S. Forest Service workers arrested, police say

PARADISE, Calif. - Police arrested two men dressed like U.S. Forest Service workers for looting in areas evacuated because of the deadly Camp Fire.
Police said the men might have been wearing the jackets in an attempt to gain access to the area, KPIX reported.
Officials said there have been 53 reports of possible looting, KPIX reported.
At least 31 people have died in the fire, which has become the most destructive in California history.
