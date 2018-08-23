0 Kroger announces it will drop plastic bags by 2025

In seven years, shoppers may not be able to find a plastic bag at their local Kroger family grocery store.

The company announced that it will eliminate plastic bags at all of the stores that come under the Kroger umbrella by 2025. That includes Harris Teeter, Fred Meyer, Ralphs and QFC, CNN reported.

Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen said that it was a “bold move that will better protect our planet.”

The grocery store chain operates nearly 2,800 stores across the country in 35 states and the District of Columbia, The Associated Press reported.

The first stores to see the change is QFC in the Seattle area, which will start phasing out plastic bags to become plastic bag-free next year, the AP reported.

Kroger isn’t the only company trying to get rid of plastic items.

Disney announced earlier this summer that it will get rid of plastic straws, bags and even the small hotel shampoo and conditioner bottles.

McDonald’s said it will use recycled or environmentally friendly materials for soda cups, Happy Meal boxes and packaging by 2025, the AP reported.

Dunkin’ Donuts will remove polystyrene foam cups earlier, changing to other cups by 2020.

Starbucks announced it will phase out plastic straws by 2020, replacing the lids on some cups with ones that consumers will drink from directly.

And Ikea said it will remove single-use plastic products from stores by 2020, the AP reported.

Some cities have already banned straws and plastic bags, while others have instituted a fee for customers who want plastic bags at stores, the Wall Street Journal reported.

California was the first state to ban plastic bags at retail food-sellers in 2016, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Environmental Protection Agency found the United States creates more than four million tons of plastic bags and wraps a year, but less than 13 percent is recycled, the Wall Street Journal reported.

