Happy 5th birthday, Prince George! Kate Middleton, Prince William share sweet photo of oldest son

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LONDON - Someone looks very happy to be turning 5.

    Kensington Palace shared an adorable photo of a smiling Prince George, the oldest child of Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, on Saturday, one day before the pint-sized royal's birthday.

    "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Prince George to mark his fifth birthday – thank you everyone for your lovely messages," the palace tweeted along with the photo, taken by Matt Porteous.

    The tweet quickly racked up 57,000 likes and 6,500 shares in 10 hours.

    Take a look at his previous birthday portraits below:

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share four new photographs of Prince George to mark his third...

    Posted by The Royal Family on Friday, July 22, 2016

     

     

