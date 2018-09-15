Girl, 10, watches as parents are swept out to sea, officials say

DEPOE BAY, Ore. - A 10-year-old girl watched Sunday as a sneaker wave swept her parents out to sea, killing them, officials said.
Miaochan Chen, 49, and Wenjun Zhu, 41, were picnicking with their daughter off Otter Crest Loop when the couple went down a trail to an area with rocks overlooking the water, Oregon State Police said. An unusually large coastal wave came out of nowhere and washed them out to sea. Their daughter was unharmed.
The couple was found by the Coast Guard and taken to a nearby park. Rescuers performed lifesaving techniques on them as they were taken by an ambulance to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
The family came to this country in July from China. Relatives were notified through the help of the Chinese Consulate.
The daughter is in the custody of a foster home while the Department of Human Services works with the parents’ families to find a place for her.
