Get first look at Disney's ‘Aladdin' remake starring Will Smith, Mena Massoud

The first teaser trailer for the upcoming live-action remake of Disney’s “Aladdin” has been released.
And it is a teaser.
Fans will see familiar sights from the original animated classic that have been reimagined and updated for new audiences, like the town of Agrabah; a parrot assumed to be Iago, who reports back to villain Jafar; and the Cave of Wonders, Variety reported.
We also get the first look at Mena Massoud who plays Aladdin, the peasant who falls in love with Princess Jasmine.
What we have yet to see is the princess herself, played by Naomi Scott; Jafar, played by Marwan Kenzari; and the Genie, played by Will Smith.
Take a look at the teaser trailer below, or click here.
“Aladdin” is scheduled to hit theaters May 24, 2019. It is being directed by Guy Richie and written by John August, according to Variety. Music will be written by original composer Alan Menken who is collaborating with Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.
It is the latest in a series of live-action remakes of classic Disney movies, including 2015’s “Cinderella,” 2017’s “Beauty and the Beast,” and upcoming films like next year’s “Dumbo” by Tim Burton, “Mulan” and Beyonce- and Donald Glover-led “The Lion King.”
