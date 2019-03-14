  • Gambino crime family boss shot, killed in New York, authorities say

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    NEW YORK - The man believed to be the boss of the notorious Gambino mob family was shot and killed late Wednesday in Staten Island, New York.

    According to WPIX-TV, a suspect driving a blue pickup ambushed Francesco "Frank" Cali, 53, shot him six times and ran over him outside his Todt Hill home, police said. Cali, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, authorities said.

    New York police have not made any arrests in the case, WPIX reported.

    This marks the first shooting of a New York crime boss in more than three decades. In 1985, Gambino boss Paul Castellano was shot and killed outside a Manhattan steakhouse, The Associated Press reported.

