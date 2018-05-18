Florida mother arrested after 3 children found malnourished, covered in bug bites, police say

A Longwood, Florida, mother is facing child neglect charges after police said they found her children living in deplorable conditions, police said.
Police were called to Christina Dickinson’s home on West Pine Avenue Wednesday morning in reference to a well-being check, investigators said.
Dickinson, 24, answered the door, along with her three children, who were barely clothed, disheveled, malnourished and covered in bed bugs, police said.
Police said the children were covered in bruises, hungry and living without power and food.
On her way to jail, Dickinson said she was thankful to police for the wake-up call and that her kids meant everything to her, police said.
Dickinson asked if she could smoke a cigarette, then said she shouldn’t be smoking because she was pregnant, police said.
Police did not release the ages of the children.
Dickinson is being held without bail at the Seminole County Jail.
