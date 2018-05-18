  • Woman shot in parking lot of Buckhead lounge; Gunman at large

    By: Darryn Moore , Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Police told Channel 2 Action News a woman was shot in the parking lot of a Buckhead lounge. 

    The shooting happened outside the Anchor Down Grille & Lounge on the 2500 block of Piedmont Road on Friday morning. 

    Police told Channel 2's Darryn Moore the gunman is at large. 

    The woman was shot in the back and is stable, according to police. 

    This isn't the first time the lounge has been on Channel 2 Action News. 

    Channel 2 Action News has reported shootings at the Anchor Down Grille & Lounge before and investigated the lounge after former NFL players were charged with selling alcohol after hours

