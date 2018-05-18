Woman shot in parking lot of Buckhead lounge; Gunman at large

ATLANTA - Police told Channel 2 Action News a woman was shot in the parking lot of a Buckhead lounge.
We have a reporter and photographer on the scene for LIVE coverage on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
The shooting happened outside the Anchor Down Grille & Lounge on the 2500 block of Piedmont Road on Friday morning.
Police told Channel 2's Darryn Moore the gunman is at large.
The woman was shot in the back and is stable, according to police.
Just arrived on the scene of a shooting at a lounge in Buckhead getting details for Ch2 action news this morning. #wsbtv pic.twitter.com/moeuR6gBu0— Darryn Moore (@DarrynMooreWSB) May 18, 2018
This isn't the first time the lounge has been on Channel 2 Action News.
Channel 2 Action News has reported shootings at the Anchor Down Grille & Lounge before and investigated the lounge after former NFL players were charged with selling alcohol after hours.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}