70 sickened, 4 hospitalized after salmonella outbreak in Newton County

    By: Tom Regan

    Updated:

    NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Health officials are working to pinpoint the source of a salmonella outbreak that's sickened dozens, including some who had to go into the hospital.

    Seventy people in Newton County around Covington have gotten ill. At least four have been hospitalized.

    Doctors told Channel 2’s Tom Regan they don’t know when the outbreak will end.

    They say the good news is that it's been over a week since a patient with salmonella symptoms entered the doors at Piedmont Newton hospital, but that's no guarantee that the outbreak has reached its peak.

