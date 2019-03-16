Florida man breaks into store, flips off security camera, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a Florida man who broke into a cellphone store Friday morning before leaving with a cash register and other items and then flipping off a security camera, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.
The man is Hispanic and was last seen wearing a black tank top, blue jeans and red underwear, deputies said.
“We only know that last part because he’s about as skilled at securing his pants as he is at being a decent person,” Polk County Sheriff’s Office wrote on social media. “Seriously, you’re going to break into someone’s business then flip them off their security camera?”
