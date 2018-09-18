0 Donald Trump Jr. mocks Brett Kavanaugh accuser in Instagram post

The president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., posted an image to Instagram on Sunday that appeared to mock a woman who came forward over the weekend to accuse Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her more than three decades ago.

Christine Blasey Ford, a professor at California’s Palo Alto University, told The Washington Post on Sunday that Kavanaugh drunkenly groped her and tried to take off her clothes at a party when they were teenagers in the 1980s. Her attorney, Debra Katz, told CNN on Monday that her client would be willing to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee about her allegations, which Kavanaugh has denied.

On the same day that Ford came forward to the Post, Trump posted an image on Instagram captioned, "Judge Kavanaughs sexual assault letter found by Dems..." The attached image showed a crumpled piece of paper with writing in red crayon on it.

“Hi Cindy will you by my girlfriend, Love Bret,” the writing said. The letter included boxes for a “yes” or “no” answer.

“The Dems and their usual nonsense games really have him on the ropes now,” Trump wrote in a post of the image. “Finestein had the letter in July and saved it for the eve of his vote… honorable as always. I believe this is a copy for full transparency.”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, notified federal investigators about the allegation on Thursday. She said she had gotten the information earlier but hadn’t disclosed it publicly. The person who came forward, who she didn’t name, “strongly requested confidentiality” and “declined to come forward or press the matter further.”

She and the nine other Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee sent a letter Monday to committee chair Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, asking that the vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court be postponed to give the FBI time to investigate the claim. Lawmakers are expected to hold a committee vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination Thursday.

