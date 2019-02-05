Deputies arrest man wearing 'Father of the Year' shirt

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - A man wanted for child sex crimes in another state was recently arrested in Clay County, Florida, according to a Clay County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.
With the help of the United States Marshal Service and tips from the community, Clarence Sheese is in jail, deputies said.
Sheese wore a shirt that said “Father of the Year” during his arrest.
"To those who target Clay County citizens, for those who flee here to avoid capture of crime and to those who harbor such criminals, we will come get you," CCSO stated.
