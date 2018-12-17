Deer poacher ordered to watch ‘Bambi' once a month for year

A poacher in Missouri has an additional penalty to his jail sentence. David Berry Jr. has been ordered to watch the Disney movie “Bambi” at least once a month for the next year after he and two other people were found guilty of deer poaching.
Officials in Missouri said hundreds of deer, mostly trophy bucks, were illegally killed. The deer’s heads removed and their bodies were allowed to go to waste, The Springfield News-Leader reported.
Berry Jr., David Berry Sr. and Kile Berry were the subjects of a multi-year, multi-jurisdictional investigation that stretched between Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Canada, The Associated Press reported.
“It is unknown how many deer the main group of suspects has taken illegally over the past several years. It would be safe to say that several hundred deer were taken illegally,” Lawrence County Conservation Agent Andy Barnes told the newspaper.
The Missouri Conservation Commission has revoked Berry Jr. and Berry Sr.’s hunting, fishing and trapping licenses for life.
Three other people accused of working with the Berry family also had their licenses revoked.
All five have paid a total of $51,000 in fines and court costs, the AP reported.
Berry Jr. must start watching “Bambi” by Dec. 23 and continue at least once a month while he is serving his time in Lawrence County Jail, the judge overseeing the case ordered, the AP reported.
