0 Dental company employee steals $84K+ from customers over 5 years, deputies say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An account manager for a local dental corporation is accused of abusing her power and stealing more than $84,000 from customers.

The scam allegedly went on for five years.

Channel 2 Cobb County bureau chief Chris Jose learned there are dozens of victims.

Essence Boatwright, 40, was an account manager for Carestream Dental.

From May 2012 to January 2017, Boatwright allegedly used her position to steal tens of thousands of dollars.

“Well, you can always get away with it for a long time, but eventually you’re always gonna get caught,” said KC Rowe, with Katella Investigations.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said Boatwright accessed customers’ Carestream Dental profiles by using her company log-in and password.

According to an arrest warrant, Boatwright accessed 35 customers’ accounts and made refunds totaling $84,750.

"You’ve got 35 alleged victims, possibly more," Rowe said.

Instead of refunding the money to customers, investigators said the refunds were credited to Boatwright’s checking account.

“She had access to approve and deny, so she could manipulate. And there needs to be some type of checks and balances happening,” Rowe said.

Rowe is not assigned to this case, but he frequently works with attorneys and local companies on internal audits.

“Start doing a review, from 2012 allegedly is when it started. You’re gonna have to go back to do some digging,” Rowe said.

The Sheriff’s Office said Boatwright had the authority to approve Carestream credit applications. She also had access to banking and credit card information.

When Jose walked into Carestream Dental on Monday, the company was finalizing a move to a different location.

“(Are) there other account managers? Or other sales people involved? Does it stem from the top? We’d look at everything,” Rowe said.

According to court records, Boatwright was arrested at an office in Buckhead. She was released on a $93,000 bond.

