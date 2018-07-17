Day care provider gets probation for trying to hang toddler, running over 2 men

MINNEAPOLIS - A Minnesota home day care worker has been sentenced to 10 years of probation for trying to hang a toddler and running over two men.
According to KARE, Nataliia Karia of Minneapolis was arrested in November 2016 after authorities said she hanged a toddler in her care from a homemade noose in her basement. Karia fled after Joseph Sabir, the father of another child at the day care, rescued the toddler, who survived the incident, the station reported. She drove off in her minivan, running over and injuring two men before she tried to kill herself by jumping from a bridge, authorities said.
Although Karia, who was charged with attempted murder and criminal vehicular operation, pleaded guilty, her attorneys said years of abuse by her husband sparked her actions and caused her to become mentally ill.
TRENDING STORIES:
In addition to the probation time, Judge Jay Quam on Monday sentenced Karia to "court-ordered mental health treatment and electronic home monitoring for at least two months," the Star Tribune reported. Karia also can't visit her own children without supervision, according to the newspaper.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}