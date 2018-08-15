Police investigate $98,000 ramen noodles heist

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Fayette County officials have confirmed reports regarding a $98,000 ramen noodle heist.
The incident occurred about three weeks ago, Lt. Allen Stevens, with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
While some outlets are reporting the investigation involves a string of robberies, including multiple car break-ins and one motorcycle theft, Stevens told The AJC that’s not the case.
The noodles were stolen from a trailer parked at a Chevron in Fayetteville. There have been no updates on the heist as of Wednesday afternoon, Stevens said.
The police report did not specify the brand of noodles.
Fun fact: A single packet of Maruchan Ramen typically costs less than 30 cents at your local grocery store. With $100,000, one could devour more than 300,000 noodle-packed meals, though such a regimen would likely not be doctor-approved.
“Between the preservatives and the packaging, instant noodles are a minefield of potential health problems. The more you eat, the worse it is,” Food Revolution reported, citing research from a 2014 Baylor University study that found a link between high consumption of instant noodles and increased risk of metabolic changes linked to heart disease, diabetes and stroke.
