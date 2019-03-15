College student hospitalized after roommate pours bleach in her eyes, police say

PRARIE VIEW, Texas - A freshman at Prairie View A&M University in Texas is accused of pouring bleach in her roommate’s eyes during an argument, WFAA reported.
Brianna Esomchukwu, 18, was booked on an aggravated assault charge on March 8, the television station reported, citing jail records in Waller County.
According to Prairie View A&M University Chief of Police Keith Jemison, Esomchukwu's roommate, 19-year-old Julisha Wyatt, of Garland, Texas, had bleach in her eyes and had minor burns on her skin. WFAA reported.
Garland teen hospitalized after college roommate pours bleach in her eyes, police say https://t.co/BeECTWnc7k pic.twitter.com/3O3DPT5KAU— WFAA (@wfaa) March 15, 2019
She was taken to a local hospital.
A university spokesman said Esomchukwu's enrollment and status as a student are under review, the television station reported.
A tale of two photos.— Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) March 15, 2019
Left, Garland teen Julisha Wyatt getting her eyes flushed out after they were doused with bleach.
Right, her college roommate Brianna Esomchukwu who is now facing charges.
AT 10 on @wfaa we'll explain what led up to the attack. pic.twitter.com/EUngwqNIJQ
