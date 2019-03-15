  • College student hospitalized after roommate pours bleach in her eyes, police say

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    PRARIE VIEW, Texas - A freshman at Prairie View A&M University in Texas is accused of pouring bleach in her roommate’s eyes during an argument, WFAA reported.

    Brianna Esomchukwu, 18, was booked on an aggravated assault charge on March 8, the television station reported, citing jail records in Waller County. 

    According to Prairie View A&M University Chief of Police Keith Jemison, Esomchukwu's roommate, 19-year-old Julisha Wyatt, of Garland, Texas, had bleach in her eyes and had minor burns on her skin. WFAA reported. 

    She was taken to a local hospital. 

    A university spokesman said Esomchukwu's enrollment and status as a student are under review, the television station reported. 

