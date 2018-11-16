0 Chris Watts murder case: Girlfriend speaks out before Watts' sentencing

DENVER - The woman who said she had an affair with Chris Watts, the Colorado man who is set to be sentenced in the murders of his two daughters and pregnant wife, is telling her side of the story.

Nichol Kessinger’s exclusive interview with the Denver Post comes days before Watts is set to be sentenced to life in prison.

Kessinger, 30, said she started dating Watts, who was a co-worker of hers, less than two months before he killed his entire family.

Kessinger said Watts told her he was at the end of the divorce process, but when his family disappeared, she quickly realized he had been lying.

“When I read the news, I found out he was still married and his wife was 15 weeks pregnant,” she told the Denver Post. “I thought, ‘If he was able to lie to me and hide something that big, what else was he lying about?’”

Kessinger said Watts did not show any emotion during their last conversations and tried to change the subject away from his missing family.

“It seemed off,” she said. “It got to a point that he was telling me so many lies that I eventually told him that I did not want to speak to him again until his family was found.”

She called the sheriff and met with FBI investigators. Watts was arrested later that night.

“I don’t think there is a logical explanation for what he did,” Kessinger said. “It’s a senseless act, and it’s horrific.”

The case has gotten a lot of attention in North Carolina because Shannan Watts grew up there. She and Chris were married in Mecklenburg County.

Chris Watts pleaded guilty to the murders last week and will be sentenced to life in prison on Monday if the judge accepts his plea deal.

