0 Cemetery worker carries World War II vet to wife's Arlington grave

Walking around Arlington National Cemetery can be an emotional and daunting task for those in the best of health, but a 96-year-old veteran from World War II needed help to make what could be his last visit to his wife’s grave at the hallowed ground.

George Boone was at Arlington Saturday as part of an Honor Flight, an event where volunteers make sure that our nation’s veterans can see the Washington, D.C. monuments dedicated to their service.

Normally members of Honor Flights only can see the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, WTTG reported.

But Boone, who is from North Carolina, had one last request before leaving the cemetery. He wanted to visit his wife’s grave. Alma, Boone’s bride, died in 2007 and is buried in Arlington as a military spouse. One day Boone will join her for their eternal rest together.

