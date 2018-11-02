0 Carnival ship tilts at sea after leaving Florida port

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - Passengers on a Carnival cruise ship that had just left Port Canaveral got quite a scare when the ship suddenly started tilting.

The ship had just left Port Canaveral for a five-day journey to the Caribbean when Carnival said an electrical switchboard malfunctioned Sunday night, affecting the ship’s fin stabilizers.

Video from passengers shows dishes scattered across the floor as the ship began to list.

Tony and Kyla Williams, who live in the Atlanta area, were on board when it happened. They said they’ve been on many cruises, but none like this.

“This was very much the ship rolling to one side and everything falling down,” said Kyla Williams. “It was just something you’ll never forget.”

Carnival said the ship listed for about one minute before the problem was corrected and the ship continued its journey.

TRENDING STORIES:

The cruise line told Channel 9 in an email that the ship's fin stabilizers “are not a safety feature; they are deployed solely for guest comfort to minimize any potential ship motion while at sea. There was never any issue with the safe operation of the ship and our officers quickly intervened to correct the situation.”

“I was shifted, falling out of my seat. (Tony) had to hold me at arm's length so I wouldn’t fall,” Kyla Williams said.

The Williamses said they were so shaken they decided to cut the trip short on the third day. Carnival paid for them to fly home and refunded their cruise, the couple said.

Carnival also apologized to its passengers.

The ship returned to Port Canaveral on Friday morning.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.