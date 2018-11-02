Teen critically injured during 'pumpkin chukin' event

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A 16-year-old is in critical condition after being injured during a "pumpkin chuckin" event in Hall County police say.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes was at the Corner Stone Assembly of God Church where the teen was hurt.
Family members identified the teen on their Facebook page as Jacob Stevens
The family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for his medical expenses.
We're working to learn how the accident happened, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
