Carnival announces 'heart-pounding' on-board roller coaster on new cruise ship

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Carnival Cruise Line announced plans Thursday to launch the first cruise ship with an on-board roller coaster.
The BOLT: Ultimate Sea Coaster will circle the top of a new ship, Mardi Gras, when it sets sail in 2020.
Soar over the ocean on BOLT™️, the first ever roller coaster 🎢 at sea. We're taking innovation to new heights on Mardi Gras 🛳! Strap in cruisers, 2020 is gearing up to be the ride of a lifetime! #ChooseFun #CarnivalMardiGras pic.twitter.com/p86zUgQH6c— Carnival Cruise Line (@CarnivalCruise) December 13, 2018
The cruise line boasts that BOLT will provide "an unforgettable and unique open-air thrill ride on the line’s newest and most innovative ship."
BOLT promises a heart-pounding rush of adrenaline, offering nearly 800 feet of exhilarating twists, turns and drops with riders reaching speeds of nearly 40 miles per hour, the company said.
The all-electric roller coaster will allow two riders in a motorcycle-like vehicle to race along a track 187 feet above sea level, enabling guests to experience the sea with breathtaking 360-degree views, a news release said.
BOLT is being built by Munich-based Maurer Rides.
“Mardi Gras will be our most innovative ship ever with some truly special features and attractions, highlighted by BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea,” president of Carnival Cruise Line Christine Duffy said. “We are so thrilled to introduce this one-of-a-kind, game-changing, exhilarating attraction – our guests are going to love it.”
Carnival said Mardi Gras will be based in a new state-of-the-art terminal at Port Canaveral. It will be the first ship in the new XL-class, the largest ever built for Carnival.
