Student attacked with knife outside girl's bathroom at Atlanta high school

ATLANTA - A student at Douglass High School was attacked with a knife on campus Friday morning, Atlanta Public Schools confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.
APS communications director Ian Smith said a fight occurred between two students, which led to the attack.
DEVELOPING: Stabbing outside girls restroom at Atlanta school this morning. One student at Grady, the other under arrest. I’ll have a live update from the scene on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. pic.twitter.com/a3QEdptZDg— Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) December 14, 2018
The injured student was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and was alert and conscious.
The suspect was detained and will face charges.
No other students or staff were injured during the fight.
