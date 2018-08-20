Bode Miller's wife shares photo of last time she held her dying daughter

COTO DE CAZA, Calif. - Top U.S. ski champion Bode Miller and his wife, Morgan, lost their youngest child, Emeline “Emmy” Grier Miller, in a pool drowning accident in early June.
The grief-stricken couple publicly talked about their loss in late July and now Morgan Miller has shared a heartbreaking photo of the last time she held her 19-month-old daughter.
Miller is weeping in the photo as she cradles Emmy, who is hooked up to machines with tubes and wires.
I wish I could have one more day to hold you, but until that day comes, continue to work through me and give me the strength to bring awareness, my love. I told you as I held you in this moment that you could still change the world, you could still move mountains. Every step we take forward is because of you and Levi. Your footprint will forever be left on this world. I love you, My baby girl.
Emergency crews were called to the Millers’ home in the upscale gated community of Coto de Caza in Orange County, California, on June 9 on reports of a pool drowning.
Paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive the little girl, but she died in the hospital the next day.
Emmy was the youngest of the Millers’ four children.
Bodie and Morgan Miller watch Roger Federer of Switzerland play Federico Delbonis of Argentina during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 10, 2018 in Indian Wells, California. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
