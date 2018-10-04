  • Ben Affleck speaks about alcohol addiction treatment: 'It is a full-time commitment'

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Ben Affleck has completed a 40-day stint in rehab, according to a statement from the actor.

    E! News reported that the actor released a statement on Instagram Wednesday, saying he completed treatment for alcohol addiction this week. Affleck entered treatment in August after his soon-to-be ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, staged an intervention at his home.

    “The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say,” Affleck said. “It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others.

    Ben Affleck announced he completed a 40-day treatment program for alcohol addiction.

    “Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family. So many people have reached out on social media and spoken about their own journeys with addiction. To those people, I want to say thank you. Your strength is inspiring and is supporting me in ways I didn't think was possible. It helps to know I am not alone. As I’ve had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure.”

    Affleck previously issued a statement about his addiction when he completed a program in 2017. At the time, he said it was “something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront.”

    “With acceptance and humility, I continue to avail myself with the help of so many people and I am grateful to all those who are there for me,” Affleck said in his Thursday statement. “I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

