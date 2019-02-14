Bathroom humor at Home Depot mistaken for bomb threat

WICHITA, Kan. - There was a bomb scare at a Home Depot in Kansas, but it was more like a case of ill-timed bathroom humor.
Sedgwick County communications officials released a 911 call, and a caller can be heard saying that someone might have a bomb at the Wichita store, KWCH reported.
After an investigation, police determined the man was merely warning his fellow restroom users as he prepared to enter the stall, the television station reported.
According to the 911 call, the man allegedly said, “You all need to get out of here because I’m fixin’ to blow it up,” KWCH reported.
One witness told police he laughed at the comment and believed it was a joke, the television station reported.
After interviewing the man accused of having the bomb, police decided it was more like an “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” moment than a real-life threat, KWCH reported.
