0 Barton 1792 bourbon distillery warehouse suffers full collapse

BARDSTOWN, Ky. - UPDATE: The rest of the warehouse at the Barton 1792 distillery in Kentucky that partially collapsed two weeks ago collapsed Wednesday, causing thousands of barrels of bourbon to crash to the ground, authorities confirmed.

About half of the 9,000 barrels were affected in the June 22 collapse, The Courier-Journal reported. It’s unknown how much of the bourbon can be salvaged or if there will be an environmental impact now that the rest of the warehouse has collapsed, The Courier-Journal reported.

Read the original report below.

A building collapse at the Barton 1792 distillery in Kentucky Friday morning caused thousands of barrels of bourbon to crash to the ground.

TRENDING STORIES:

Emergency officials told WLKY that approximately 9,000 barrels of bourbon were affected. The building houses about 20,000 barrels.

There were no injuries, The Courier-Journal in Louisville reported.

Officials were assessing the damage and attempting to determine whether any of the bourbon leaked into the ground or nearby water sources, WLKY reported. Officials have not determined a cause for the collapse. Crews worked to secure the building to prevent further damage.

A barrel can hold 53 gallons of bourbon and weigh about 550 pounds, WLKY noted.

The Barton 1792 distillery is owned by the Sazerac company, which is based in New Orleans, The Courier-Journal reported.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.