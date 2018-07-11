200 sickened by parasite linked to packaged vegetable trays in multi-state outbreak

More than 200 people have been sickened by a parasite linked to Del Monte packaged vegetable trays, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Del Monte recalled 6, 12 and 28-ounce vegetable trays containing cut broccoli, cauliflower, celery sticks, carrots and dill dip after 212 people in four states became sick.
The vegetables were sold at Kwik Trip, Kwik Star, Demond’s, Sentry, Potash, Meehan’s, Country Market, FoodMax Supermarket and Peapod stores and had a “Best If Enjoyed By” date of June 17, 2018.
The trays were sold in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin and contained a single-cell parasite called cyclospora cayetanensis, which causes an intestinal infection, the CDC said in a statement on its website.
Seven people have been hospitalized so far and no deaths have been reported.
