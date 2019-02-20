Customs and Border Protection officers made a major drug discovery hidden in a shipment of frozen strawberries.
The shipment came through the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility in Texas, CNN reported.
A man who is a Mexican citizen told officials he was carrying a shipment of frozen strawberries from Mexico.
When Customs officials searched the truck, using K-9 and non-intrusive imaging devices, they said they found 350 packages of methamphetamine or about 906 pounds of the drug, according to a press release.
The value of the meth was about $12.7 million, Customs officials said in a press release.
Officials seized the truck and drugs and the man is in the custody of Homeland Security Investigations, CNN reported.
The Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge port of entry processes both commercial and passenger vehicles between Mexico and the U.S. on the southern tip of Texas and handles about 175,000 vehicles a month, according to the checkpoint’s official site.
