Teen accused in deadly Atlanta carjacking was wanted for not showing up to court in Texas

ATLANTA — A 19-year-old Texas fugitive accused of a deadly carjacking in Atlanta will remain in jail. Jaylen Mosley waived his first court appearance on Monday.

Atlanta police said Mosley shot and killed a 70-year-old man during a carjacking in the parking lot of Banks Package Store on Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta Saturday evening.

Mosley was wanted out of Harris County, Texas on a felony criminal mischief charge.

Court documents said he damaged a person’s door by pulling on it with his hand, but he failed to appear for his court appearance in October.

The package store owner, Solomon Tesfamichael, said he had just upgraded the security system in his business. Mosley went to buy liquor, and when he got carded, he had to remove his mask.

“He pulled down his mask and covered it back up,” Tesfamichael said.

By doing that, the camera caught a good image of his face his and helped police track Mosley down shortly after the shooting.

Mosley is supposed to have his next court appearance in three weeks.

