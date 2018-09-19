COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Chinese restaurant under new ownership in Marietta has failed a health inspection, in part because of cockroaches.
The restaurant that failed is Hong Kong Girl Buffet on Marietta Parkway.
The new owner, Lyzhu Luo, told Channel 2’s Carol Sbarge that she’s excited about the restaurant they took over just a few weeks ago, but she’s disappointed the restaurant got a 60 on Friday’s inspection.
Violations included numerous live roaches throughout the kitchen and front food service area, food items not held at cold enough temperatures and mold in the ice machine.
Luo said she and the staff are cleaning everything thoroughly in the restaurant including tables, carpeting and equipment.
TRENDING STORIES:
She said the building and equipment -- which had been at the restaurant location for years -- needed an overhaul.
According to Luo, everything is cleaner, and she wants to assure customers the food is safe to eat.
Luo said she has also gotten a new exterminator to deal with the bugs.
She praised the health inspector for explaining exactly what needed to be done to correct the violations.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}