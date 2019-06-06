ATLANTA - President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Thursday afternoon that he has signed the Disaster Aid Bill, bring much needed disaster relief funds to famers in south Georgia following Hurricane Michael.
Just signed Disaster Aid Bill to help Americans who have been hit by recent catastrophic storms. So important for our GREAT American farmers and ranchers. Help for GA, FL, IA, NE, NC, and CA. Puerto Rico should love President Trump. Without me, they would have been shut out! pic.twitter.com/HXvYYdcNW5— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2019
The bill not only includes $19 billion in disaster relief, but also final approval of provisions in the plan which will force the Trump Administration to release $16 billion in disaster funding approved by lawmakers back in February of 2018.
Georgia’s senators applauded the move, releasing a joint statement saying, "Finally, Americans who were ravaged by historic floods, wildfires, and hurricanes across 12 states have certainty for the immediate future."
Channel 2 Action News is speaking to Gov. Brian Kemp about the approval for the emergency funds. We’ll have his comments on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
