0 Female state senators voice concerns over representation, sexual harassment laws

ATLANTA - Several female Georgia state senators are speaking out about how women are underrepresented in influential committees and the sexual harassment legislation that was passed Monday.

Lawmakers from both parties are calling it a #MeToo uprising on the floor of the state Senate.

Speakers have included Sens. Renee Unterman (R-Buford), Elena Parent (D-Atlanta), Gloria Butler (D-Stone Mountain) and Zahra Karinshak (D-Lawrenceville).

"We have sat back for a long time in the Georgia state Senate. We're not going to sit back any longer," Unterman told Elliot.

Two female state senators, a Republican and a Democrat, are on the Senate floor complaining of a "shocking" underrepresentation of women on influential committees. pic.twitter.com/FhBY2znnOA — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) January 16, 2019

One of the spurs for this uprising was a Monday change in Senate rules on how sexual harrassment complaints are handled. I think this qualifies as a #MeToo event. https://t.co/0EZngFyDZ0 — Jim Galloway (@politicalinsidr) January 16, 2019

On its first day of the new legislative session, Georgia Senate passed new rules around time limits on sexual harassment allegations.

Lawmakers voted to approve rules that require anyone who believes they’ve been harassed by a senator or Senate staffer to bring their allegations forward within two years of the incident. Previously there had been no time limit.

The time limit would apply to all complaints about the conduct of senators, not just sexual harassment cases.

@JovitaMoore to clarify the record, this republican (SD-45) from Buford voted “no” on sexual harassment standards when adopting senate rules for the new term yesterday; TY for reporting on this important topic — Renee Unterman (@Renee_Unterman) January 15, 2019

33 senators voted yes, 21 voted no(Democrat’s) https://t.co/iV5CfUfRiV — Gloria S Butler (@SenGloriaButler) January 15, 2019

