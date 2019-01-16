  • Female state senators voice concerns over representation, sexual harassment laws

    ATLANTA - Several female Georgia state senators are speaking out about how women are underrepresented in influential committees and the sexual harassment legislation that was passed Monday. 

    Lawmakers from both parties are calling it a #MeToo uprising on the floor of the state Senate. 

    Speakers have included Sens. Renee Unterman (R-Buford), Elena Parent (D-Atlanta), Gloria Butler (D-Stone Mountain) and Zahra Karinshak (D-Lawrenceville).

    "We have sat back for a long time in the Georgia state Senate. We're not going to sit back any longer," Unterman told Elliot. 

    On its first day of the new legislative session, Georgia Senate passed new rules around time limits on sexual harassment allegations.

    Lawmakers voted to approve rules that require anyone who believes they’ve been harassed by a senator or Senate staffer to bring their allegations forward within two years of the incident. Previously there had been no time limit.

    The time limit would apply to all complaints about the conduct of senators, not just sexual harassment cases.

