Protesters fill steps of Capitol to rally against heartbeat abortion law

ATLANTA - Opponents of Georgia’s new heartbeat abortion law are rallying outside the state Capitol.
The law effectively bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy and has exceptions for rape, incest and if the mother's life is in danger.
The protestors at the Capitol included people from several groups, including members of the ACLU and Planned Parenthood.
Channel 2 political reporter Richard Elliot is at the rally, where he learned the Atlanta City Council has taken action to stand against the law.
The council adopted a resolution Monday urging Fulton and DeKalb district attorneys not to prosecute under the law.
"The resolution was just that, a resolution to frankly stand in solidarity with the district attorneys in the metro region who said they're not going to prosecute any who may violate the new law,” said City Councilman Amir Farokhi, who authored the resolution.
