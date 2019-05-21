Former DeKalb Commissioner Sharon Barnes Sutton arrested by FBI

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Former DeKalb County Commissioner Sharon Barnes Sutton has been arrested by the FBI, Channel 2's Mark Winne has learned.
Her attorney, Bret Williams, told Winne that she is innocent, and that she "has always stood ready and willing to face any allegations against her regarding her unblemished time” as county commissioner.
Sutton has been subpoenaed earlier this year, which demanded campaign and banking records going back to 2012. It's unclear if today's arrest is related to that.
Winne says he is learning that the public integrity unit at the Department of Justice out of Washington is handling this case.
We're working to learn the details of the arrest and the charges she is facing, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon
