0 Feds subpoena more records linked to ex-DeKalb commissioner

DEKALB COUNTY. Ga. - DeKalb County’s government received a sweeping subpoena from federal authorities on Tuesday that appears to be related to an ongoing investigation of former Commissioner Sharon Barnes Sutton.

The records requested by a grand jury include any budget amendments or requests in 2016 that affect District 4, Sutton’s old seat. That was her final year in office after she lost her re-election bid in November of that year.

The grand jury also asked the county to supply documentation for payments and correspondence with Bell & Washington law firm. Sutton was once represented by Quinton Washington, a partner at the firm. The other partner, Ashley Bell, represented her ex-boyfriend, Warren Mosby, after the couple was involved in a domestic dispute.

The county was given a March 13 deadline to meet the six-prong request that also includes documentation related to three county vendors and all DeKalb commission meeting notes and agendas from 2014.

Jeff Rader, the commission’s presiding officer, said the county will cooperate fully. “We want to be of every help that we can to the federal authorities,” he said.

A person who answered Sutton’s cellphone on Tuesday night said she was not available for comment. An after-hours call to her attorney’s office was not returned.

Earlier this month, Channel 2 Action News reported that Barnes had received subpoenas related to campaign and banking records. In 2017, DeKalb County received subpoenas related to two companies that Sutton had authorized payments to the year prior, CAL Enterprises LLC and For Winners Only Inc.

Tuesday’s subpoenas add three more vendors to the mix, although it appears that these companies landed contracts through the county’s purchasing office and not with Sutton directly. All of these companies either are doing work on projects with the Department of Watershed Management or have in the past.

Tetra Tech currently has a $17.5 million contract with the county for construction management services on the expansion of the Snapfinger Wastewater Treatment Facility. Separately, it is authorized for another $3 million for performing other construction management duties on projects at the Watershed Management department.

A second company, Metals and Materials Engineers, has been doing business with DeKalb for at least 10 years. Currently, it has a contract worth $6.7 million for sewer assessments and another worth $3.4 million for manhole maintenance. Its president, Barry Bennett, is also named in the subpoena.

The third company, Environmental Consortium, is led by president Reginald Veasley. On its website, the company states it had $15 million worth of projects in DeKalb from 1995 through 2012.

The subpoena requests all records related to Veasley and Bennett’s companies or any other entities controlled by the men from 2008 to present. The county was asked to turn over all documentation from 2014 regarding Tetra Tech.

The grand jury also asked to review all DeKalb County commission meeting minutes and notes from 2014. The request for records related to the Bell and Washington law firm does not have any time constraints.

Ashley Bell, one of the firm’s partners, represented Mosby in 2014 after Sutton accused him of domestic assault. The incident confirmed rumors that Barnes had a personal relationship with Mosby, her campaign manager. After she was elected in 2008, Barnes paid Mosby $34,000 in taxpayer dollars for consulting services she said consisted of advice on how to run her office.

Bell, who has worked in a series of federal government roles since the election of President Donald Trump, appears to be on hiatus from the law firm.

This article was written by Tia Mitchell, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

