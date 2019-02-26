Tow truck driver shot while repossessing car, witness says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting in DeKalb County.
According to police, two people were shot near at the Shell gas station in the 4000 block of Rockbridge Road.
Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach spoke to a witness who said a man was repossessing a car and was shot.
We're at the scene working to learn more about the shooting for updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
The driver was able to make it to the gas station.
The victim was shot in either the head or the neck.
Bullet hole through back window of tow truck cab where driver was shot. Witness says he was repo-man hooking up car and driving away. LIVE report from Rockbridge Rd. in DeKalb County coming up pic.twitter.com/J8MG2gf3eE— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) February 26, 2019
