Tow truck driver shot while repossessing car, witness says

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting in DeKalb County.

    According to police, two people were shot near at the Shell gas station in the 4000 block of Rockbridge Road.

    Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach spoke to a witness who said a man was repossessing a car and was shot.

    The driver was able to make it to the gas station.

    The victim was shot in either the head or the neck.

