NFL star, Jets legend Nick Mangold dies from kidney disease complications

MIAMI VALLEY — NFL star Nick Mangold has died due to complications from kidney disease, the New York Jets announced on Sunday.

Mangold died Saturday night at the age of 41, our sister station, WHIO, reported.

“Nick was more than a legendary center,” said Jets Chairman Woody Johnson. “He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football. Off the field, Nick’s wit, warmth, and unwavering loyalty made him a cherished member of our extended Jets family.”

Last week, Mangold shared on social media, “I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have had more time.”

The post went on to say that he has been undergoing dialysis, but that he has no family able to donate, so he is asking “our NY Jets and Ohio State communities” for a kidney donor with type O blood.

Mangold was diagnosed with a genetic defect that led to chronic kidney disease during his rookie season with the New York Jets in 2006.

Mangold went on to play 11 seasons with the Jets and was named to the Pro Bowl seven times.

He retired in 2018, WLWT reported.

