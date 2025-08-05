Zoo in Denmark asks for unwanted pets to feed its predators

Aalborg Zoo in Denmark has raised eyebrows with a request for local pet owners.

The zoo announced through a social media post that it is seeking donations of unwanted animals such as rabbits, chickens and even small horses to feed its predators.

The animals will be euthanized before being fed to the zoo’s carnivorous residents, including Sumatran tigers and Asiatic lions.

Critics have labeled the initiative as a cruel method for disposing of animals, while supporters argue it promotes natural feeding behaviors for the zoo’s predators.

The debate over Aalborg Zoo’s request highlights differing perspectives on animal welfare and the ethics of feeding practices in zoos.

